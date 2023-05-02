Explosion hits Revolutionary Guard base in Iran, killing 2

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An explosion has struck a base in Iran belonging to the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, and two workers were reported killed. There was no word on any damages in the blast. The state-run IRNA news agency said the blast occurred on Tuesday evening during a “movement of ammunition” at the Guard base on the outskirts of the city of Damghan, in northern Semnan province. IRNA added that the incident was under investigation. The semi-official Fars news agency said the two killed were workers at the base. The Guard, an ally of militant groups such as the Lebanese Hezbollah and the Palestinian Hamas, and Iran’s military have been targeted before, raising tensions in the region.

