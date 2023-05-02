Cops: Man borrows phone, admits to ex-landlord’s 2008 murder

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a New Mexico man has been arrested after calling 911, confessing to a 2008 murder case and telling police where his former landlord’s body was buried. Police say 37-year-old Tony Ray Peralta, of Roswell, was booked into the Chaves County jail Tuesday on suspicion of murder. They say Peralta went to a store Monday afternoon, borrowed a cellphone to call 911 and told a dispatcher that he had killed someone. Officers went to the store and Peralta was detained for questioning. Police investigators obtained a search warrant for a house where Peralta had been a tenant at the home of 69-year-old William Blodgett. They say Blodgett’s dentures and remains were found.

