BNSF tracks back in service after Wisconsin dedrailment
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Officials say railroad tracks damaged after a BNSF Railway freight train derailed last week in southwestern Wisconsin have been repaired and returned to service. BNSF spokeswoman Lena Kent says contractors made repairs and reopened the line Saturday. Craig Thompson, secretary of Wisconsin Department of Transportation, tells the La Crosse Tribune that the tracks have been repaired and trains are running normally. Kent says Thursday’s derailment involved two of the train’s three locomotives and 10 cars carrying a variety of freight, including paint and lithium-ion batteries. Four railway employees received minor injuries. The Federal Rail Administration is investigating the derailment.