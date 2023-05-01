Uzbeks approve changes that could extend president till 2040

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan (AP) — Uzbekistan’s central elections commission says that Uzbeks have given overwhelming approval in a referendum to constitutional changes that promise human rights reforms but that also would allow the country’s president to stay in office until 2040. The commission said Monday that more than 90% of those who cast ballots Sunday voted for the measure which was heavily promoted by the government. Authorities said that nearly 85% of eleigible voters took part. The changes include lengthening the presidential term from five to seven years while retaining the existing two-term limit. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is in his second term. But the change in term length would allow him to run twice more after his current tenure ends in 2026.

