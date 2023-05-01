Syria: Israeli strikes hit Aleppo airport, killing 1 soldier

BEIRUT (AP) — Israeli airstrikes have targeted the international airport in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, killing one Syrian soldier and putting the airport out of commission, state media said. Syria’s state news agency SANA, citing a military official, said two civilians and five other Syrian soldiers were wounded, and that Israel launched airstrikes on other unnamed targets around Aleppo early Tuesday. There was no immediate statement from Israeli authorities on the strikes. Israel, which has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment next door, has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in government-controlled parts of neighboring Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges them.

