Police shoot, kill man on Hawaii’s close-knit, rural Molokai

HONOLULU (AP) — Police say officers responding to a report of a temporary restraining order violation on the small and close-knit Hawaiian island of Molokai shot and killed a man. Police say two police officers were responding to the call Sunday morning when they encountered a man wielding a weapon. The officers fired after he advanced toward them and a Taser wasn’t effective. County Councilwoman Keani Rawlins-Fernandez says she doesn’t recall anything like this happening on Molokai before. Maui Police didn’t immediately respond to an email asking when was the last time there was an officer-involved shooting on Molokai.

