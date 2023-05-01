Skip to Content
today at 4:18 am
Published 5:08 am

Man Hospitalized Following House Fire Near Santa Barbara

Stefanie Roberts/KEYT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – One man is in critical condition after firefighters pulled him from a burning home near Santa Barbara Monday morning.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 500 block of Halkirk Street, a few blocks away from San Marcos High School. They got the call around 3:40 a.m.

When firefighters entered the home they found an unconscious man. He was given CPR and taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further care. Two women were able to get out of the house on their own and were not injured. The fire was contained to one room and knocked down by firefighters at 4:07 a.m. The cause is under investigation.

We'll keep you updated as more information comes into our newsroom.

KEYT
santa barbara county
santa barbara county fire department

Joey Vergilis

