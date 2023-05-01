Skip to Content
New dig likely buries hopes of unearthing Dutch WWII loot

By ALEKSANDAR FURTULA and MIKE CORDER
Associated Press

OMMEREN, Netherlands (AP) — An officially sanctioned hunt for a stash of precious jewelry looted by the Nazis during World War II and purportedly buried in a sleepy Dutch village has — like many previous searches — failed to unearth any treasure. Archeologists and historians called into the village of Ommeren, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) southeast of Amsterdam, found little more than a World War II-era bullet, some twisted scrap metal, a crumpled car wheel and muddy boots. Municipal officials hope that the failure to find any treasure will put an end to amateur sleuths visiting the village.

The Associated Press

