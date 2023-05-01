New dig likely buries hopes of unearthing Dutch WWII loot

OMMEREN, Netherlands (AP) — An officially sanctioned hunt for a stash of precious jewelry looted by the Nazis during World War II and purportedly buried in a sleepy Dutch village has — like many previous searches — failed to unearth any treasure. Archeologists and historians called into the village of Ommeren, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) southeast of Amsterdam, found little more than a World War II-era bullet, some twisted scrap metal, a crumpled car wheel and muddy boots. Municipal officials hope that the failure to find any treasure will put an end to amateur sleuths visiting the village.

By ALEKSANDAR FURTULA and MIKE CORDER Associated Press

