Jackson needs federal funds to cover repairs, appointee says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The manager appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice to oversee reforms to the beleaguered water system in Mississippi’s capital city says he won’t have enough money to cover expenses until more federal funds arrive. Ted Henifin was appointed in November after the Justice Department won a federal judge’s approval to carry out a rare intervention to fix Jackson’s water system, which partially failed in August. Henifin says he is still waiting for hundreds of millions of dollars in funds the federal government set aside for Jackson’s water infrastructure. In the meantime, the city is waiting to pay companies it has done business with for water system improvements.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.