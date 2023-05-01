Dust storm in Illinois leaves at least 6 dead after dozens of vehicles crash on major highway, officials say

By Joe Sutton, CNN

At least six people were killed after a dust storm caused dozens of vehicles to crash along a major highway in Central Illinois on Monday, officials said.

The crashes along I-55 led to the interstate closing in Sangamon and Montgomery counties after police say dust from newly plowed fields took over the highway. The city of Springfield, the state capital, is in Sangamon County.

Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said there were at least six dead and more than 30 people were hospitalized with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening. He said those injured in the wrecks ranged in age from 2 to 80 years old.

At least “40 to 60 passenger cars” crashed, he said, and another 30 commercial vehicles also wrecked along a 2 mile stretch of I-55, he said. Two semi trucks also caught fire, Starrick added.

He said the interstate in southern Sangamon and northern Montgomery counties would remain closed as officials investigate and clear vehicles.

CNN has reached out to county coroner offices and state police for more information.

“The cause of the crash is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway leading to zero visibility,” Illinois State Police said in a news release.

Photos from the wrecks show a thick yellow haze in the air hanging over the highway. The images show vehicles on fire and smoke mixing with the haze as first responders survey the damage.

Kevin Schott, the director of Montgomery County’s Emergency Management Agency, said first responders had a difficult time responding to the scene due to the thick dust, noting everyone’s “eyes are full of it.”

“This is a difficult scene, something that is very hard to train for, something that we really haven’t experienced locally,” he said.

Schott said through the thick haze, first responders were met with multiple vehicles on fire and dozens of vehicles scattered across both sides of the road, making it hard to get to “victims in a rapid manner.”

“We had to search every vehicle, whether they were involved in the accident or just pulled over, to check for injuries,” he said.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln, Illinois, issued a “blowing dust warning” at 1:25 p.m. CT.

“Severely limited visibilities are expected. Travel will be dangerous and possibly life-threatening,” the warning stated. Winds across the region have been gusting between 35 and 45 mph.

The warning went on to say that people with respiratory problems should plan to stay inside until the storm passes. It noted to “be ready for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero.”

