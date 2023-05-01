Biden to host Philippines leader as tensions grow with China

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines as concerns grow about China’s harassment of Philippine vessels in the South China Sea. Marcos’ White House visit on Monday comes after the two countries completed their largest joint war drills ever. The Philippines this year agreed to give the U.S. military access to four more bases as the Biden administration looks to deter China’s increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea. Meanwhile, China has angered the Philippines by repeatedly harassing its navy and coast guard patrols and chasing away fishermen in waters close to Philippine shores.

By AAMER MADHANI and JIM GOMEZ Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.