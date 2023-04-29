As battle for Sudan continues, civilian deaths top 400

CAIRO (AP) — Gunfire and heavy artillery fire has persisted in parts of Sudan’s capital Khartoum, residents said, despite the extension of a cease-fire between the country’s two top generals, whose battle for power has killed hundreds and sent thousands fleeing for their lives. The civilian death toll jumped Saturday to 411 people, according to the Sudan Doctors’ Syndicate, which monitors casualties. The fighting has wounded another 2,023 civilians so far, it added. In the city of Genena, the provincial capital of war-ravaged West Darfur, intensified violence has killed 89 people as fighters battle each other and loot homes. Foreign countries are continuing to evacuate their citizens, with the U.S. organizing its first convoy to Port Sudan Saturday.

By NOHA ELHENNAWY and ISABEL DEBRE Associated Press

