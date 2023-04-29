3 indicted in Alabama mail thefts involving stolen keys

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Three Alabama residents have been indicted in a federal investigation that found that a letter carrier illegally sold keys that allowed others to open and pilfer Birmingham-area mailboxes. The indictment filed Thursday in federal court in Birmingham accuses 30-year-old Keaundria Janae Gresham of Pleasant Grove, a letter carrier at a local post office in Birmingham, of selling two keys for $3,000 each to 25-year-old Derrell Allen Matthews of Birmingham. It’s illegal for someone who doesn’t work for the post office to have such keys. Matthews and another man were arrested

