Train derails in Wisconsin, sends 2 cars into river

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A freight train has derailed in southwestern Wisconsin, possibly injuring one crew member. Officials say that the train derailed in Crawford County along the Mississippi River at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday. BNSF Railway spokesperson Lena Kent says two of the train’s three locomotives and an unknown number of cars carrying “freight of all kinds” derailed on the eastern edge of the river. She says all crew members were accounted for, with one receiving a medical evaluation. She says two cars went into the Mississippi River, but neither contained hazardous materials. A spokesperson for Gov. Tony Evers says it wasn’t clear if any environmental contamination has happened.

