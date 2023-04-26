Local Organization “plants the seeds” for a Food Revolution

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—One local organization is committed to improving the health of low income communities and creating the next generation of urban farmers.

The organization is called the terrace foundation.

They believe that everyone deserves equal access to healthy eating options and freedom from food insecurity. that’s why they work to empower people to grow their own food.

Now, they’re connecting with pilgrim terrace cooperative homes to empower low-income seniors and disabled individuals to live a life that prioritizes healthy nutrition, mental and physical activity, and social interaction.

Residents here get access to one free healthy nutritious meal a day. It’s all made from the fresh ingredients on the urban farm right in their collective backyard.

“Five hundred sixteen thousand senior citizens are suffering from malnutrition in our county. Not right,” said Terrace Foundation Founder John Jeffries.

“Nutritional food is so necessary for the body and to keep on going and we have it here,” said Terrace Foundation Director Sebastian Aldana.

Terrace Foundation Founder says the model here is harvest to plate, not farm to table. This means the ingredients are even fresher and retain more of their nutritional value.

Workers here say anyone can have access to the urban farm and lunch meals through by becoming a member. The proceeds generated by purchasing produce and becoming a member goes directly back into feeding the community.