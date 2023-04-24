Skip to Content
cnn-us-politics
By
Published 2:25 pm

Jordan subpoenas FBI human resources official

<i>Mandel Ngan/Pool/Getty Images</i><br/>Rep. Jim Jordan speaks during a House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust
Getty Images
Mandel Ngan/Pool/Getty Images
Rep. Jim Jordan speaks during a House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust

By Zachary Cohen, Annie Grayer, Alayna Treene and Sara Murray, CNN

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan has issued a subpoena to Jennifer Leigh Moore, executive assistant director of human resources at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, demanding she answer questions from the select subcommittee on the so-called weaponization of the federal government.

Russell Dye, Jordan’s spokesperson, claimed in a statement Monday that Moore “refused to answer questions” about the FBI’s alleged retaliation against conservatives during a previous transcribed interview with the panel.

CNN has reached out to the FBI for comment.

Jordan and his fellow Republicans say they have heard from “whistleblowers” who disclosed that the FBI is attempting to “purge” employees with conservative views.

“We have received protected whistleblower disclosures that the FBI is engaging in a ‘purge’ of employees with conservative views by revoking their security clearances and indefinitely suspending these employees. Many of the formal notices for these adverse personnel actions have been signed by you,” Jordan, an Ohio Republican, wrote in his September letter to Moore.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: cnn-us-politics
cnn us politics
KEYT
national
politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content