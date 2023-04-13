Florida man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison for his role in the insurrection and storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Court records show that 62-year-old Howard Adams was sentenced Thursday in federal court in the District of Columbia. He pleaded guilty in January to a felony charge of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. Adams was arrested in Edgewater, Florida, in March 2021. According to the criminal complaint, Gardner was part of the mob that stormed the Capitol.

