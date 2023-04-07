Skip to Content
today at 10:20 am
Published 10:42 am

Santa Barbara Unified schools join forces for music fundraiser this weekend

SAN MARCOS HIGH SCHOOL

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two Santa Barbara Unified Schools are joining forces to support music students this weekend.

The San Marcos High School and La Cumbre Junior High School band directors are working together to put on a major fundraiser with live music and more.

The focus is to give the community a chance to enjoy music while also raising funds to support the schools' music departments.

There will also be food from Goodland Melts & Waffles, a bake sale and more.

The fundraiser is also in partnership with Draughtsmen where $1.00 from each Draughtsmen tap purchase goes to support the Band.

