City to pay $500K to settle bikini barista dress code suit

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A legal battle over a dress code for bikini baristas at coffee stands is ending after a city north of Seattle agreed to pay $500,000 to the owner and employees who sued over it six years ago. The Daily Herald reports that the Everett City Council voted this week to authorize the settlement agreement with Jovanna Edge and employees. Plaintiffs had been seeking over $3 million in damages and attorney fees. Under the agreement, the city will no longer dictate that baristas wear at least tank tops and shorts and will align dress code rules with an existing lewd conduct standard that makes it a crime to publicly expose too much of one’s private parts.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.