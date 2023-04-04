Ex-US Rep. Sarasin dies at 88; headed historical society

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Ronald Sarasin, a three-term Republican congressman from Connecticut in the 1970s who later went on to lead the U.S. Capitol Historical Society, has died. He was 88. Sarasin died at his home in McLean, Virginia, on March 27, according to an obituary prepared by his family that did not disclose a cause of death. Sarasin was first elected to the U.S. House in 1972 and was re-elected in 1974 and 1976, representing the 5th District in western Connecticut. In 1978, he ran for governor but lost to Democrat Ella Grasso. He later served as president and CEO of the U.S. Capitol Historical Society from 2000 to 2018. His funeral is set for May 20 in Washington.

