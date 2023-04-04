Cal Poly football opens spring practice, Mustangs begin new era aiming to return program to prominence

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The Cal Poly football team officially opened a new era on Tuesday with its first practice under recently hired head coach Paul Wulff.

The three-hour long practice at Doerr Family Field marked the opening of the four-week long 15-session spring camp.

The team will conclude camp with the annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 29, at noon inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

For the Mustangs, the first practice is just the first step in what the university and its fans are hoping will be a big turnaround for the prorgram.

The past three seasons under former head coach Beau Baldwin produced only four wins in 25 games, including a 2-17 record in Big Sky Conference games.

Cal Poly has not finished with a winning record since 2016 when the Mustangs wrapped up the season under former head coach Tim Walsh at 7-5.

Since qualifying for the FCS playoffs in 2016, the Mustangs have compiled a record of just 13-45.

With Wulff now in charge, Cal Poly is looking to re-establish the program back to its winning ways, similar to the success the Mustangs enjoyed in the early 2000's under head coach Rich Ellerson.

From 2001 through 2008, the Mustangs finished with a winning record seven times in eight years and were regularly ranked in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Top 25 polls.

Wulff, who served as Cal Poly's offensive line coach and running game coordinator the past three years, brings plenty of head coaching experience to the job.

He was the head coach at Washington State for three seasons and eight seasons prior at Eastern Washington, where he qualified for the FCS playoffs three times.

Hired on Dec. 2, 2022 to succeed Baldwin, who departed to become offensive coordinator at Arizona State, Wulff has been hard at work the past four months, dramatically reshaping the Mustangs roster.

According to the Cal Poly sports information office, on the field Tuesday were five transfers from Division I schools, two high school graduates who enrolled at Cal Poly for the spring quarter and three new full-time assistant coaches.

Wulff's most notable move was recruiting quarterback Sam Huard from Washington to San Luis Obispo. Huard was a five-star recruit while in high school at Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, Washington.

While at Kennedy Catholic, Huard Huard set a Washington state high school passing record and finished with 13,214 passing yards and 153 touchdowns.

Huard was ranked as ESPN's highest-rated quarterback prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, as well as the 15th overall prospect. He is easily the highest profile recruit to ever sign with Cal Poly.

Huard is the son of former NFL quarterback Damon Huard, who was in attendance during Tuesday's morning practice. Huard is also the nephew of former NFL quarterback Damon Huard. All three Huards played quarterback at the University of Washington.

Last season, Huard played two seasons with the Huskies and finished with 265 passing yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.

He arrived at Cal Poly this past Friday and will enter the university as a redshirt sophomore.

"The No. 1 thing has been recruiting," said Wulff. "We started off as fast as we could, picking up where we left off (under Baldwin), finishing our high school recruiting and then we were able to recruit some transfers. That took a lot of our time. Other parts of the things we've done internally is building our nutrition program, to feed our players, and to move into a new weight room that is temporary until we move into the John Madden Football Center but a much more functional space in terms of area for our student-athletes. To watch what has happened with the growth of our players over the last two-and-a-half months has been exciting. So it has been a really good first few months for the players on our campus, and then of course getting ready for spring practice."

Cal Poly will open the 2023 season at home in Alex G. Spanos Stadium on Sept. 2 with San Diego.