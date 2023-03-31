Factory explosion survivor, on fire, fell into chocolate vat

A woman pulled alive from the rubble of a Pennsylvania chocolate factory after an explosion that killed seven co-workers says her arm caught fire as flames engulfed the ruined building — and then she fell through the floor into a vat of liquid chocolate. Patricia Borges (BOHR’-hez) recounted her terrifying brush with death and her miraculous survival to The Associated Press. Borges says she and others had complained about a gas odor about 30 minutes before the factory blew up. She is angry the factory didn’t immediately evacuate its workers. She broke her collarbone and both heels and faces a long recovery.

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM and ACACIA CORONADO Associated Press

