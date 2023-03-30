Mexican experts say mummy exhibit may pose health risks

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican government experts say they are concerned that a traveling display of mummies from the 1800s may pose a health risk to the public. The preserved corpses were unintentionally mummified when they were buried in dry, mineral-rich soil in the state of Guanajuato. Some still have hair, leathery skin and their original clothing. But the National Institute of Anthropology and History said in a statement Thursday that one mummy also appears to have fungal growths. The institute distanced itself from a state government decision to display the mummies in glass cases at a tourism fair in Mexico City.

