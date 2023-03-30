Iowa’s Caitlin Clark wins AP Player of the Year

DALLAS (AP) — Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is The Associated Press college women’s basketball Player of the Year. She led Iowa to the Big Ten tournament title and to its first Final Four in 30 years. Clark received 20 votes from the 28-member national media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 each week. South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, who won the award last season, garnered the other eight votes. Voting was done before the NCAA Tournament.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.