Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 5:32 am

Greece: Terror suspects offered money to target Jewish site

KEYT

By DEREK GATOPOULOS
Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say police are continuing searches in Athens and other parts of the country following the arrest of two suspects accused of planning an attack at Jewish center in a busy downtown area of the Greek capital. The two men, described of being of Pakistani origin but not further identified, were charged with terrorism offenses, while a third man believed to be in Iran was charged in absentia. A minister for public order said Wednesday evidence obtained so far indicated a “financial motive” for the planned attack.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content