Bomb threats close schools across Bulgaria for 2nd day

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Dozens of schools across Bulgaria have been closed and their students evacuated for a second consecutive day following bomb threats that were made by email and phone. Most of the threats received Tuesday were directed at schools in the capital, Sofia, and in the Black Sea ports of Varna and Burgas. Police stepped in to search for explosives but no bombs were found so far. Bulgaria’s interior minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said partner agencies in Europe and the United States were helping to establish the source of the threats. Bulgaria’s is preparing for a general election on Sunday. Most polling stations are located at schools.

