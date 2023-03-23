AP source: Trump grand jury hearing other matters Thursday

NEW YORK (AP) — The Manhattan grand jury investigating Donald Trump over hush money payments is hearing testimony on other matters instead. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition to discuss a development that will seemingly further delay a vote on whether or not to indict the former president. There was no immediate explanation for why the grand jury, which did not meet at all on Wednesday, would not take up the Trump hush money matter during its scheduled Thursday session. It was also not clear when prosecutors might resume presenting evidence before the panel or when they might ask the group for a decision on bringing unprecedented criminal charges.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.