Jill Biden: It’s time for men to step up for women’s rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden used a Women’s History Month event at the White House to call on men to step up and fight to protect women’s rights. The first lady spoke ahead of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and she didn’t mince words as she lamented that women find themselves relitigating what she called “battles that we thought we had won a long time ago.” The Supreme Court declared last June that states can ban abortion. Since then, Republican-controlled legislatures across the country have rolled out regulations shortening the period when a woman can get an abortion and otherwise restricting abortion access.

