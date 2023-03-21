Rainstorm brings high call volume for local tree service in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local tree services in Santa Barbara are getting busy as the rainstorm moves across the region.

Managers at Douglas cicileo's Tree and Arborist Services said they have received dozens of calls from locals in need of tree servces during recent rainstorms.

Residents are experiencing downed trees in their yards and in the streets.

During the last rainstorm crews removed downed trees near West Alamar and East Anapamu Streets.

Crews are currently in the area of Ashley Road in Santa Barbara removing downed trees during Tuesday's rainstorm.

Douglas Cicileo Tree and Arborist Services have been serving the Santa Barbara area for over 40 years.

They offer 24 hour emergency tree service.