DeSantis to get 5th Supreme Court pick as Polston retires

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Supreme Court Justice Ricky Polston is retiring at the end of the month, giving Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis another chance to stamp his imprint on the court for years to come. Polston sent DeSantis a three-sentence letter Monday announcing his resignation. He didn’t give a reason for his decision. The 67-year-old justice has been one of the most conservative voices on the court since being appointed by then-Republican Gov. Charlie Crist in 2008. DeSantis will have appointed five of the court’s seven justices once he replaces Polston, a critical factor as a number of laws enacted under DeSantis face legal challenges.

