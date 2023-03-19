Skip to Content
Lompoc resident dies from stab wound in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. – Oxnard police arrived at the first floor of the parking structure at The Collection at Riverpark and located a 19-year-old man with a stab wound. He was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where he later died.

Oxnard Police Department have identified the 19-year-old Lompoc resident as Kareem Medina.

Investigators with Oxnard's Major Crimes Unit ask anyone with information to contact Detective Kaya Boyson at 805-385-7645.

The City of Oxnard has offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for committing homicides within the city.

If you would like to report information related to this investigation and remain anonymous, you can contact Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit their website here.

