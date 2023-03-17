Skip to Content
Discarded explosives in South Sudan kill 10, including kids

By DENG MACHOL
Associated Press

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — At least 10 people including children have been killed in South Sudan after coming across explosives. The commissioner of Jur River county on Friday confirmed Thursday’s accident in Western Bahr el Ghazal and said two other children were critically injured. He said the people had been gathering mangoes when they came across the unexploded ordnance and assumed it was metal scrap. They started collecting it for sale when it exploded. Mines and other unexploded ordnance remain a major problem in South Sudan, which is recovering from a five-year civil war that ended in 2018.

