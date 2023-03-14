The Wall that Heals traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial arrives for display in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBSIPO, Calif. – A three-quarters scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial travelled through San Luis Obispo County with an escort of hundreds of of motorcyclists and first responders on Mar. 14.

The 375 foot replica, "The Wall that Heals", arrived at Madonna Meadows on Tuesday for exhibition until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 19.

An opening ceremony will occur at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Mar. 16 featuring a combined color guard of veteran organizations from around the county, speakers from two of the sponsoring veterans organizations and a wreath laying.

The display will be free and open to the public while remaining on display 24 hours a day.

Each sunset, a ceremonial playing of TAPS will be performed by members of the Cal Poly band with a closing ceremony on the final day of display at 1:30 p.m.

Accompanying the assembled memorial is a mobile education center sharing the history of the Vietnam War with photo tributes of California and San Luis Obispo County veterans.

The digital tributes detail both local service members whose names are etched forever on the Washington D. C. memorial as well as the veterans that did return home from the war but have now passed away.

The exhibit is hosted by the County of San Luis Obispo Veteran Services Office and the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum in a partnership with the Madonna Inn and Legacy Village.

For more information on the replica, the display, or associated events, visit "The Wall That Heals" website or you can call the County of San Luis Obispo Veterans Services Office at 805-781-5766 or email them at vs-twtthinfo@co.slo.ca.us.