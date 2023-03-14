Poland may hand MiG-29 jet fighters to Ukraine within weeks

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister says his government may hand its Soviet-made MiG-29 jet fighters over to Ukraine “within the next four to six weeks.” Poland’s leaders said last week that sending the warplanes would be only done within a larger international coalition. Slovakia has also declared readiness to provide its MiG-29 planes to Kyiv. Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday said Warsaw could send its MiGs within weeks but did not clarify whether there was any coalition ready to follow suit. Ukraine Air Force is familiar with the MiG-29 and could use the planes right away. There are no signs that larger nations like the United States or Britain will agree to send their planes to non-NATO country Ukraine.

