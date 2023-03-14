EU urges members to deport more migrants ineligible to stay

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is urging member countries to deport more people who enter Europe without authorization and are not eligible to stay. The EU’s executive branch says that only around one in five would-be migrants who should be sent home actually is. EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said Tuesday that “when we fail to return people, this hampers our system and erodes trust.” Johansson said 340,000 decisions were handed down in EU member nations last year to deport people. But she added that only in 60% of cases did European authorities try to contact the migrants’ home countries to get them accepted back. She wants countries to use joint deportation flights organized by the EU border agency.

