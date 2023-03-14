Case dropped against couple after gun pulled on Black family

Criminal charges have been dropped against a white couple charged in 2020 after one of them was captured on video pulling a handgun on a Black woman and her daughters outside a Michigan restaurant. Trial had been set to start Monday for Eric Wuestenberg and Jillian Wuestenberg. But The Oakland Press reports a judge dismissed the case after the alleged victims did not show up to provide witness testimony. The Wuestenbergs were each charged with one count of felonious assault for the July 1, 2020, incident in the parking lot of a Chipotle restaurant about 40 miles northwest of Detroit. A cellphone video posted online documents part of the confrontation.

