U.S. soldiers apparently ate Meri Mion’s 13th birthday cake as they helped liberate Italy in 1945, while others made up for the loss on her 90th birthday last year and have now acted as pallbearers at her funeral. Mion died surrounded by her children in the northern city of Vicenza, west of Venice, on March 5, following a brief illness. U.S. Army Garrison Italy soldiers volunteered as pallbearers at her funeral Thursday in a gesture of support to her family. Last April, soldiers from the same garrison presented a birthday cake to Mion, 77 years after hers had disappeared from the window sill where her mother left it to cool.

