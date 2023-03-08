Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall in hotel

By Morgan Rimmer

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized after a fall at a hotel in Washington, DC.

“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment,” a spokesperson for the Kentucky Republican said in a statement.

No additional details were provided.

The 81-year-old is the Senate’s longest-serving GOP leader, known for helping the party achieve key Republican priorities, including stocking the Supreme Court with conservative justices, passing Trump-era tax cuts and frequently thwarting Democrats’ legislative agenda.

His hospitalization comes as the Senate is narrowly divided, with Democrats controlling the chamber by a 51-49 margin.

Democratic Sens. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Dianne Feinstein of California have also been hospitalized in recent weeks, with Fetterman seeking treatment for depression and Feinstein for shingles.

Feinstein tweeted on Tuesday that she is recovering at home.

