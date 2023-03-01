Fashion designer uses Paris show to display life in Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — Geo-political activism met tuxedo jackets at Paris Fashion Week as a vocal Ukrainian designer put on a show that paid homage to her country and to her team of over 20 people working in Kyiv. Lila Litkovska titled her show “On air.” It was a metaphor for the unpredictable way life in Ukraine is unfolding by the minute. The soundtrack of the ready-to-wear show flicked between radio stations. Litkovska’s collection reflected this haphazardness, mixing up styles in a generally loose and oversized display. The designer said that by organizing activist fashion events with other Ukrainian designers over the last year, she has raised about 50,000 euros ($53,000) that has gone toward supporting the Ukrainian war effort

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.