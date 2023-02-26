Skip to Content
Community comes together to honor lives lost from recent mass shootings

Asian Amerian Student Protestor Chloe Hsieh receives news of Monterey Park mass shooting while advocating for women's rights at SB Women's March.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— The shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay sent a shock through the nation and left many in the Asian community scarred.

Sunday afternoon the Santa Barbara community will come together for a vigil to honor those who lost their lives in the tragic shootings.

Members of Moms Demand Action and AAPI Solidarity Network are hosting this vigil to create a safe space for people to grieve and to create a dialogue around gun safety.

Activists and local officials will shed light on gun violence and offer solutions for preventing future tragedies.

The vigil will take place at 1 pm on the corner of State Street and Anapamu Street.

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

