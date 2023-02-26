Community comes together to honor lives lost from recent mass shootings

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— The shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay sent a shock through the nation and left many in the Asian community scarred.

Sunday afternoon the Santa Barbara community will come together for a vigil to honor those who lost their lives in the tragic shootings.

Members of Moms Demand Action and AAPI Solidarity Network are hosting this vigil to create a safe space for people to grieve and to create a dialogue around gun safety.

Activists and local officials will shed light on gun violence and offer solutions for preventing future tragedies.

The vigil will take place at 1 pm on the corner of State Street and Anapamu Street.