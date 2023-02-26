3 killed when African Union helicopter crashes in Somalia
By OMAR FARUK
Associated Press
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The crash of a helicopter belonging to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia has killed three people and injured eight others. The mission reported that the helicopter was carrying Somali National Army officers on a joint training mission for casualty evacuation drills when it crashed Saturday at Baledogle airstrip in Lower Shabelle region The airstrip is also used by U.S. military forces. The AU mission said Sunday that investigations to determine the cause of the crash were ongoing. It says the people injured were taken to Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, for treatment.