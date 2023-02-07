Guide dogs for the Blind puppies-in-training featured at UCSB basketball practice

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - More than a dozen Guide Dogs for the Blind puppies-in-training are coming to UC Santa Barbara.

They will be at the women’s basketball team at practice before the team takes on Long Beach State the following day.

The canine visit is a socializing exercise and part of a community initiative between UCSB and GDB.

The focus is to help raise awareness for GDB’s mission and to recruit much-needed southern California volunteers to become puppy raisers.

Puppy raisers nurture and teach puppies good manners and expose them to a range of situations like gymnasiums and sporting arenas.

This is to prepare them in their journey to become guide dogs after formal training with GDB.

The initiative was made possible by Cheri Owen, a member of the GDB Alumni Board.

She also volunteers as a life coach and mentor to UCSB student athletes including the women’s basketball team.

After a long career as both a coach and a competitive athlete, Owen began to lose her vision.

She was matched with her first guide dog Martinez by GDB.

Owen says Martinez helps her to live a more active, independent, and happy life.

GDB provides all its services for free to clients.

GDB prepares highly qualified guide dogs to empower individuals who are blind or visually impaired.

During the practice, the pups-in-training will experience the sights and sounds on the court, explore the spectator seating areas, and mingle with players.