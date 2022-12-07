Sundance Film Festival unveils lineup for 2023 edition

Documentaries about Brooke Shields, Judy Blume and Michael J. Fox are among the world premieres set for the Sundance Film Festival in January. The upcoming festival in Park City, Utah, will also include films from veteran directors like Nicole Holofcener, an adaptation of the viral New Yorker story “Cat Person” and the feature directorial debut of actors Alice Englert and Randall Park. Programmers announced the lineup for the 2023 edition Wednesday. After two pandemic hobbled years, plans are in motion to return in full force for the festival which runs from January 19-29. Stars like Anne Hathaway, Tiffany Haddish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Alexander Skarsgård and Gael García Bernal are headlining some of the 101 feature films.

