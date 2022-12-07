Shooting outside a Marietta, Georgia, Walmart leaves at least 1 injured, police say

By Ray Sanchez and Melissa Alonso, CNN

At least one person was injured Wednesday in a shooting outside a Walmart in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Cobb County police said.

Police were “on the scene of a shooting at 2795 Chastain Meadows Pkwy. Several injuries. Not an active shooter,” police said in a tweet. “No current threat to public.”

Cobb County Police Chief Ben Cohen later told reporters at least one person was shot and transported to a local hospital. The person’s condition is not known.

Police responded to a report of an active shooter but later determined the shooting was “between two separate groups … at the exterior area of the Walmart Automotive Center,” according to Cohen.

“It was two groups that knew each other,” the deputy chief said. “They had an altercation… There is no danger to the public.”

Several people were detained for questioning, Cohen said.

The shooting comes weeks after six store employees were killed by a gunman at a Walmart in Virginia. A manager on an overnight shift at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, allegedly opened fire with a handgun on November 22 in the break room in what was the third mass shooting in that state in November.

“The initial investigation is still pending,” according to a Cobb County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. The sheriff’s office and other area agencies were on scene assisting police, officials told CNN.

“We are aware of the situation and are working closely with local law enforcement,” Walmart spokesperson Ashley Nolan said.

Walmart was evacuated, but no shots were fired inside, police said.

