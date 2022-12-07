NYC’s rat-fighting mayor fined over infestation at own house

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is such an enemy of rats that he once called a press conference to demonstrate a contraption for drowning them in poison. So it is noteworthy to find Adams contesting a $300 fine issued by his own administration over a rat infestation at a building he owns in Brooklyn. The New York Times reports that Adams appeared at a virtual hearing on Tuesday and said he has spent nearly $7,000 battling rats at the property. The hearing officer said he would render a verdict within 30 days.

