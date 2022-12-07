Jesuit priests demand transparency in Vatican’s artist case

ROME (AP) — One of the Vatican’s leading Jesuit advisers on preventing clergy sexual abuse is calling for church authorities to shed more light on the case of a famous Jesuit artist who was accused of spiritually abusing women during confession. The Rev. Hans Zollner said a statement by the Jesuit order about the Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik raised questions that need to be answered, including why the Vatican didn’t sanction him. The Jesuits said in the statement made public this week that the Vatican had closed its file on Rupnik because the statute of limitations had expired. Rupnik is one of the most famous Catholic artists alive today. Mosaics by him adorn churches around the world.

