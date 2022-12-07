Emhoff: ‘Epidemic of hate’ exists in US, can’t be normalized

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, says a rise in antisemitism in the United States shows that an “epidemic of hate” exists in the country and that it cannot be normalized. Emhoff, who’s Jewish, is leading a White House roundtable discussion on the issue Wednesday. The event will include Jewish leaders representing the Reform, Conservative and Orthodox denominations. There will also be a discussion of efforts to combat hate. In excerpts of Emhoff’s remarks released by the White House, he says everyone has an obligation to condemn what he says are “vile acts.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.