Emhoff: ‘Epidemic of hate’ exists in US, can’t be normalized
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, says a rise in antisemitism in the United States shows that an “epidemic of hate” exists in the country and that it cannot be normalized. Emhoff, who’s Jewish, is leading a White House roundtable discussion on the issue Wednesday. The event will include Jewish leaders representing the Reform, Conservative and Orthodox denominations. There will also be a discussion of efforts to combat hate. In excerpts of Emhoff’s remarks released by the White House, he says everyone has an obligation to condemn what he says are “vile acts.”