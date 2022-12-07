Duke Energy: All equipment damaged in NC shooting now fixed

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy says it has completed repairs on substation equipment damaged in shootings over the weekend and that it’s restored power to all but a fraction of the thousands of customers who lost electricity in a central North Carolina county. The company says Moore County customers will gradually get power back throughout the day as it finishes testing and completes restoration safely.As of Wednesday afternoon, only about 3,000 customers in were without power in the county, according to Duke Energy’s outage map. That’s down from a peak of more than 45,000 customers without power over the weekend.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

