Spain’s former king wins latest stage in harassment lawsuit

LONDON (AP) — Spain’s former king has won the latest stage of a London court battle with an ex-lover who accused him of harassment after they split up. Danish socialite and businessperson Corinna Larsen unofficial partner of Juan Carlos I for years. She sued the former monarch in 2020, alleging he caused her “great mental pain” by spying on and harassing her after their relationship ended in 2012. Juan Carlos, 84, denies wrongdoing. A U.K. appeals court panel ruled on Tuesday that the alleged harassment that took place before Juan Carlos abdicated in 2014 was “immune from the jurisdiction of the courts of this country.”

