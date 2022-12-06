Skip to Content
US judge gives initial victory to Oregon's tough new gun law

By GILLIAN FLACCUS and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge in Portland has delivered an initial victory to proponents of a sweeping gun-control measure approved by Oregon voters. The ruling Tuesday allows a ban on the sale and transfer of new high-capacity magazines to take effect this week. The judge also gave law enforcement more time to set up a system for the permits that will now be required to buy or transfer a gun. Measure 114, which narrowly passed in the midterms, requires a permit, criminal background check, fingerprinting and hands-on training course for new gun buyers and bans magazines over 10 rounds in most cases. Multiple gun rights groups have sued, saying it violates Americans’ constitutional right to bear arms.

The Associated Press

