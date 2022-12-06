US judge gives initial victory to Oregon’s tough new gun law
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge in Portland has delivered an initial victory to proponents of a sweeping gun-control measure approved by Oregon voters. The ruling Tuesday allows a ban on the sale and transfer of new high-capacity magazines to take effect this week. The judge also gave law enforcement more time to set up a system for the permits that will now be required to buy or transfer a gun. Measure 114, which narrowly passed in the midterms, requires a permit, criminal background check, fingerprinting and hands-on training course for new gun buyers and bans magazines over 10 rounds in most cases. Multiple gun rights groups have sued, saying it violates Americans’ constitutional right to bear arms.